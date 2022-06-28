'Umbrella Academy' Reigns as No. 1 for the Week of June 20-26 - Netflix Global Top 10

The third season of Netflix's ensemble-casted fantasy-action series The Umbrella Academy got off to a solid start, ranking as the platform's No. 1 show for the week of June 20-26 with nearly 125 million streaming hours globally.

Netflix dropped all 10 third-season episodes of the show on June 22. It's the fourth best debut week for a Netflix original show this year, trailing only limited series Inventing Anna, the second season of Bridgerton and the fourth season of Stranger Things.

All three of those shows rank among Netflix's all-time best performers in the English-language TV series category.

The Umbrella Academy actually unseated Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1, which had stood atop the English-language TV series chart in Netflix's Global Top 10 rankings the previous four weeks.

Notably, Stranger Things Season 4 is no longer on pace to surpass the Korean-language smash hit Squid Game as Netflix's all-time audience champ. ST4 had accumulated nearly 930 million hours of combined streaming through its first 28 days on the platform.

Among English-language films, hitman-themed action-comedy The Man From Toronto, which stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, captured nearly 54 million streaming hours to win the English-language movie category.

