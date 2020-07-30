Season Two of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ on Netflix July 31

The second season of The Umbrella Academy begins on Netflix July 31. There are 10 episodes. The cast includes Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min.

Gerard Way, frontman for My Chemical Romance, is co-executive producer with Gabriel Ba. Way created the comic book series that The Umbrella Academy is based on.

The premise goes, “On the same day in 1989, 43 infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his ‘children’ to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse,” according to Netflix.

Steve Blackman is showrunner and executive producer. Executive producing the show alongside Blackman are Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.

Blackman mentioned being “inspired by the source material and bringing my own voice to it. Ultimately, you want to respect the existing fans while attracting a whole new audience.”

Universal Content Productions produces the series.