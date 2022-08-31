‘The Shell Collector’ Movie on Fox Nation September 1

Fox Nation premieres its first original film when The Shell Collector, based on a book by Nancy Naigle, comes out on the streaming platform September 1. Fox Nation will debut three more original movies over the next year, with the next one tied to the holiday season.

"Since launching less than four years ago, Fox Nation has established itself as a go-to destination for lifestyle and entertainment programming,” said John Finley, executive VP of development, Fox Nation. “I'm thrilled to share our expansion into film production and Nancy Naigle's The Shell Collector is the perfect fit for our first title."

Produced in association with Cartel Pictures, The Shell Collector will star Caitlin Clark, Christopher Russell and Jennifer Higgin. It’s about a widow with two children who befriends some interesting characters in her seaside town as she forges ahead following the death of her husband. Throughout the journey, three friends find encouragement in the most mysterious places.

The Shell Collector was published last year. Several Naigle books have been developed into movies for The Hallmark Channel, including The Secret Ingredient and Christmas Joy.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 yearly. ■