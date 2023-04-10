‘The Resident’ Comes to an End on Fox

Medical drama The Resident has been cancelled at Fox. The show, about the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Park Hospital, ran for six seasons, and its final episode aired in January.

Matt Czuchry plays Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Kaley Ronayne plays Dr. Kincaid Sullivan and Jessica Lucas portrays Dr. Billie Sutton.

The show premiered in January 2018 and season six kicked off in September 2022.

The last season averaged 6.9 total multiplatform viewers, down 12% from the year before.

The show is produced by 20th Television. Executive producers are Amy Holden Jones, Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua, Marc Halsey, Joy Gregory and Matt Czuchry.