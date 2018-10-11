Fox Orders Nine More Episodes of ‘The Resident’

Fox has ordered nine additional episodes of drama The Resident, raising the second season total to 22. The medical drama follows a group of doctors at a hospital as they face personal and professional challenges.

“Amy Holden Jones, Todd Harthan and the amazing team behind The Resident have brilliantly offered viewers the ability to see the medical industry through a different lens,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox. “We can’t wait to watch the exceptional cast, as they continue to roam the halls of Chastain Memorial Hospital.”

Season two premiered Sept. 24 and delivered 8.9 million multiplatform viewers, according to Fox.

The Resident is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The executive producers are Holden Jones, Harthan, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce.

The series stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Glenn Morshower.