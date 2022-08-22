‘The Rehearsal’ Gets Second Season on HBO
Nathan Fielder cringe comedy wrapped first season
HBO has ordered a second season of The Rehearsal, an unscripted cringe comedy from Nathan Fielder. The season one finale was on August 19.
The Rehearsal “explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life,” according to HBO. “With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?”
The show premiered July 15 and offered six episodes.
“Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal,” Amy Gravitt, executive VP, HBO Programming, said. “We have no idea where season two will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent.”
Fielder previously hosted Nathan For You on Comedy Central, and is executive producer on HBO’s How To With John Wilson. He’s executive producer, writer, director and star of The Rehearsal.
The New Yorker said of the show, “Watching The Rehearsal, I marvelled at Fielder’s ability to beat a premise into the ground harder and more inventively than I’d ever seen before. There is something intensely comical, and demented, about the disproportionate effort at play here, the enormous labor devoted to minor, otherwise much more easily solvable problems.”
Clark Reinking is executive producer on the pilot and Dave Paige is executive producer on the rest of the season. Christie Smith and Dan McManus exec produce for Rise Management. ■
