‘The Real Love Boat’ Cast and Crew Revealed

The cast and crew for The Real Love Boat, which premieres October 5 on CBS, has been revealed. The captain is Paolo Arrigo of Italy, the bartender is Ezra Freeman of the U.S. and the cruise director is Matt Mitcham of Canada. The trio will play “pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic yet sometimes turbulent waters,” according to CBS.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell host the unscripted dating show, set on a Princess Cruises ship in the Mediterranean. A married couple, they will perform the vocals for the theme song, which was also the theme song when the show was on ABC from 1977 to 1986.

A dozen single contestants look for a love connection on the ship, which will make stops in Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens and other locales. After nearly one month at sea, one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a “once-in-a-lifetime trip” courtesy of Princess Cruises

The cast includes Alisa Shah of San Diego, Brett De Laura of Dana Point, California, Brooke White of Los Angeles, Daniel Cooper of Atlanta, Emily Stone of Colgate, Wisconsin, Forrest Jones of Houston, Jordan Malabanan of Windsor, Ontario, Marty Hassett of Charlotte, Michael Gonzales of New York and Los Angeles, Nathan Kroger of Cincinnati, Nicole Wong of Vancouver and Shea-Lynn Noyes of Toronto.

The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha and Jay Bienstock are executive producers for Eureka. ■