Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell To Host ‘The Real Love Boat’
By Michael Malone published
Unscripted CBS dating show starts in October
Married couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will host The Real Love Boat, which debuts on CBS October 5. The series brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry.
Like The Love Boat, crew members, including the captain and cruise director, play key roles in matchmaking.
“After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true,” said Romijn and O’Connell. “When we heard it was aboard The Real Love Boat, that dream got an iconic theme song — ‘we promise something for everyone.’ ”
Romijn played Mystique in the X-Men film franchise and stars in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, reprising a role she played in Star Trek: Discovery.
O’Connell hosts daytime show The Talk. He voices a commander in Star Trek: Lower Decks. As a boy, he played Vern in film Stand By Me.
The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Jay Bienstock serve as executive producers for Eureka. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.