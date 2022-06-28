Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell To Host ‘The Real Love Boat’

Unscripted CBS dating show starts in October

A Princess Cruise ship
CBS's 'The Real Love Boat' will take place on a Princess Cruise ship like the one pictured above. (Image credit: Princess Cruise/CBS)

Married couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell will host The Real Love Boat, which debuts on CBS October 5. The series brings singles together to sail the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. 

Like The Love Boat, crew members, including the captain and cruise director, play key roles in matchmaking.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell at 'Star Trek Day' 2021

'The Real Love Boat' hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell (Image credit: Monty Brinton/Paramount Plus)

“After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true,” said Romijn and O’Connell. “When we heard it was aboard The Real Love Boat, that dream got an iconic theme song — ‘we promise something for everyone.’ ”

Romijn played Mystique in the X-Men film franchise and stars in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, reprising a role she played in Star Trek: Discovery

O’Connell hosts daytime show The Talk. He voices a commander in Star Trek: Lower Decks. As a boy, he played Vern in film Stand By Me.

The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Jay Bienstock serve as executive producers for Eureka. ■

