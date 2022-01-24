‘The Rally’ Launching on Sinclair’s Bally Regional Sports Networks

Talk show 'The Rally' will air on the Bally Sports networks.

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Bally Sports unit officially said that it is launching its new sports talk show The Rally Monday (January 24) at 5 p.m. ET

The show will appear on all 19 of the Bally Sports networks and the Bally Sports app.

On The Rally, Shams Charania, Russell Dorsey, Brooke Fletcher and Joshua Perry will debate and analyze the trending sports topics of the day while harnessing social media and viewer commentary.

The show is being produced in Chicago in coordination with Stadium, Sinclair‘s national sports network.

“It’s all about bringing in our local experts to offer a uniquely compelling take on the national conversation,” Bally Sports president Steve Rosenberg said. “By combining the incredible depth and breadth of coverage across our regions, with exciting young talent, we will set our RSNs up for their nightly broadcasts, deepening the connection between fans and their hometown teams.”

Charnia is an NBA analyst for Stadium and The Athletic.

Dorsey is a baseball writer, month recently with the Chicago Sun-Times.

After working for ESPN, ESPNU and the SEC Network, Fletcher spent four years with Bally Sports Detroit as a host and reporter.

Perry, a former linebacker with Ohio State and in the NFL, has been a commentator for outlets including Stadium and Big Ten Network. ■