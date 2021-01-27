Sinclair, Bally’s Rebrand Regional Sports Networks

Sinclair Broadcast Group and Bally’s Corp. moved forward with plans to rebrand the former Fox regional sports networks by unveiling the new logo and new network names that will start to be used in the coming months.

As part of the rebrand, Sinclair’s Prime Ticket will become Bally Sports SoCal, and Sports Time Ohio will become Bally Sports Great Lakes.

The new logo (Image credit: Sinclair Broadcast Group)

Also, two limited part-time channels – Fox Sports Carolinas and Fox Sports Tennessee – will sunset. Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes games and content that previously aired under those brands will move to Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South) and Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast).

“We are extremely proud to unveil the Bally Sports logo as it signifies a new, transformative chapter in the regional sports business and is representative of our cohesive partnership with Bally’s,” said Steve Rosenberg, president of local sports at Sinclair. “The upcoming rebrand across our RSN footprint is incredibly exciting, not only for our entire portfolio, but for loyal sports fans across the country.”

The deal between Sinclair and Bally's called for Bally's to pay for naming rights for the RSN's and to buy a set amount of advertising on Sinclair outlets.

The new logo features the red Bally in script.

"Rolling out Bally’s iconic logo across Sinclair’s regional sports networks is a rewarding first step in a transformational partnership that is going to revolutionize the U.S. sports betting, gaming and media industries,” said George Papanier, president and CEO of Bally’s Corp. “We look forward to integrating Bally’s unique content, including the award-winning daily fantasy sports platform we are acquiring from Monkey Knife Fight, across Sinclair’s live game day coverage and providing unrivaled sports gamification on a national scale.”

After the rebrand the Sinclair-owned and operated RSN portfolio will include the following 19 network brands: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports Wisconsin.