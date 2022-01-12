Sinclair’s Bally Sports RSNs Set To Launch ‘The Rally’ on Jan. 24

Sinclair Broadcast Group ’s Bally Sports plans to launch a national show that will appear on all of its regional sports networks called The Rally.

The show is going to have its debut on January 24, according to a tweet by Russell Dorsey, who said he is leaving the Chicago Sun-Times to join Bally Sports.

Dorsey said he will be serving as National MLB Insider for Bally Sports.

Sinclair believes that scale is important and creating one show that will appear on all of its networks should yield cost-effective programming.

Sinclair bought the Fox regional sports networks in 2019 and rebranded them as Bally Sports in a deal with the gambling company.

The regional sports networks business has been under pressure from cord cutting and Sinclair has been looking to build a direct to consumer business in order to generate more revenue from the RSNs. ■