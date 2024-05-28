‘The Quiz With Balls’, Game Show That Pits Brains Against Boldness, Starts on Fox

Jay Pharoah hosts The Quiz with Balls, a game show that Fox says “pits brains against balls,” and premieres on the network May 28. Two families compete for the chance to win $100,000, or get bumped into a pool by a massive yellow ball.

The series premiere has a “Beantown vs. The Big Apple” theme.

Pharoah was on Saturday Night Live from 2010 to 2016. His film work includes Resort To Love, Private Property and Bad Hair. He played J.J. Evans when ABC aired a Live in Front of a Studio Audience special episode of Good Times.

“Playful, quick-witted and high-energy, Jay’s going to make a huge splash as our host of The Quiz with Balls,” said Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment president of unscripted programming, when the show was announced. “No matter the stage or show, Jay’s singular brand of humor and comedic timing elevates everything he does. With him at the helm of The Quiz with Balls, viewers of all ages are assured an exciting and hilarious hour of fun playing along with Jay and our family contestants.”

The Quiz With Balls aired last summer in the Netherlands.

“When I got hit up about hosting an epic face-off between big brains and even bigger balls, I was like…’I got this,’” said Pharoah. “Then I found out it was a game show series on Fox and thought…even better!”

Leading into The Quiz with Balls is season seven of Beat Shazam. Jamie Foxx hosts and his daughter Corinne is co-host and deejay. Foxx missed last season due to illness.

The Quiz With Balls is produced by Eureka Productions and Talpa Studios. John de Mol, Maarten Meijs, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and John Leahy are executive producers. Anthony Carbone is showrunner and executive producer.

De Mol created The Voice and Big Brother.