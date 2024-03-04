Fox Shares Summer Premieres

Fox has shared its summer schedule, which includes Don’t Forget the Lyrics! returning May 16, Beat Shazam back on May 28 and Name That Tune starting up June 3. Jamie Foxx is back as Beat Shazam host after missing last season due to illness.

I Can See Your Voice, hosted by Ken Jeong, also debuts May 16, leading into Don’t Forget the Lyrics! The judging panel on I Can See Your Voice includes Jeong, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Hougton.

Niecy Nash hosts Don’t Forget the Lyrics.

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars starts a new season May 22, with Lisa Vanderpump’s team of culinary standouts facing off against Ramsay’s. The season two premiere follows the season finale of The Masked Singer.

Beat Shazam starts season seven May 28. Foxx is also an executive producer. His daughter Corinne is co-host and deejay.

After Beat Shazam is The Quiz with Balls. Jay Pharoah hosts the show, a mix of quiz show and physical competition. Two families compete for $100,000, standing on a platform high above a pool, and hoping they are not struck by a giant ball following a wrong answer, and knocked into the pool.

Season 14 of MasterChef: Generations is on May 29. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich are on that one.

Name That Tune returns June 3. Jane Krakowski hosts and Randy Jackson is the band leader.