The Pet Collective Streaming Channel Launches on IMDb TV

The Pet Collective, the digital video property owned and operated by Trusted Media Brands (TMB), will launch a 24/7 streaming channel on Amazon's IMDb TV. The channel is live on IMDb TV starting Wednesday (February 23).

(Image credit: PRNewsfoto/TMB)

The pet-focused channel receives more than five million hours of viewership across multiple platforms. It is available on Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel and Xumo.

Popular series on The Pet Collective include Show Us Your Pets, which features Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tori Kelly and Iain Armitage; Pet Obsessed, Best Pets of the Month, Animals Unscripted and That's My Pet. The Pet Collective will also run Puppython for National Puppy Day in March.

"Pets are a global obsession, and The Pet Collective brings that enthusiasm to the streaming TV dial like no other property in the world," said Jill Goldfarb, senior VP of streaming TV at TMB. "Our streaming TV channels continue to grow at an incredible rate, and to be able to expand our distribution even further and reach millions more with IMDb TV is extremely exciting." ■