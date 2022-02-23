The Pet Collective Streaming Channel Launches on IMDb TV
By Chelsea Anderson published
Channel goes live February 23
The Pet Collective, the digital video property owned and operated by Trusted Media Brands (TMB), will launch a 24/7 streaming channel on Amazon's IMDb TV. The channel is live on IMDb TV starting Wednesday (February 23).
The pet-focused channel receives more than five million hours of viewership across multiple platforms. It is available on Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel and Xumo.
Popular series on The Pet Collective include Show Us Your Pets, which features Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Tori Kelly and Iain Armitage; Pet Obsessed, Best Pets of the Month, Animals Unscripted and That's My Pet. The Pet Collective will also run Puppython for National Puppy Day in March.
"Pets are a global obsession, and The Pet Collective brings that enthusiasm to the streaming TV dial like no other property in the world," said Jill Goldfarb, senior VP of streaming TV at TMB. "Our streaming TV channels continue to grow at an incredible rate, and to be able to expand our distribution even further and reach millions more with IMDb TV is extremely exciting." ■
Chelsea Anderson has been with Future for two years. She started as an intern with NewBay Media/Multichannel News in 2015. During her time she wrote bylined articles and program reviews as well as helped with research graphics for the magazine. She later became News Assistant for Broadcasting & Cable in 2017 until 2020 when she became Assistant Content Producer. Chelsea graduated from Niagara University in 2016 with a Bachelor's in Communication Studies and a double minor in Writing Studies and Sociology.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.