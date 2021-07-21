Jukin Media Launches Original Celebrity Pet Series

Jukin Media, making the transition from social media to streaming TV is launching an original celebrity-driven series, Show Us Your Pets.

A 10-minute social media version of Show Us Your Pets will debut in August on The Pet Collective’s YouTube and Facebook pages. A full 30-minute version of the series will premiere on The Pet Collective streaming channel in August 2021.

Each of the 12 episodes of Show Us Your Pets feature a celebrity who introduced viewers to their pets.

Among those lined up for this season are comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias, two-time Grammy award winning singer/songwriter Tori Kelly, singer and content creator Loren Gray and actress Nicole Travolta.

Each episode ends with a "Tricks for Charity" segment, in which the guest highlights a pet-related charity.

"The Pet Collective is the world's premier destination for young, millennial and Gen-Z pet parents and pet lovers,” said Jonathan Skogmo, founder and CEO of Jukin Media, and executive producer of Show Us Your Pets. “We are thrilled to have such strong talent take part in Show Us Your Pets and to raise awareness and funds for some truly great causes.”