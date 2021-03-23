‘The Nevers’ Premieres on HBO April 11

The Nevers, a Joss Whedon drama set in 1896 London, begins on HBO April 11. Part One has six episodes and Part Two has six more, those premiering at a later date.

In the series, Victorian London is rocked by a supernatural event, which gives some people, mostly women, abnormal abilities. “But no matter their particular ‘turns,’ all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger,” said HBO.

Widow Amalia True, played by Laura Donnelly, and inventor Penance Adair, played by Ann Skelly, seek to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.”

Also Read: HBO to Debut New Season of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ in April

Olivia Williams, James Norton and Tom Riley are also in the cast.

Part One is executive produced by Joss Whedon, Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett.