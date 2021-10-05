'The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project' on HGTV Oct. 5

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, with Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent restoring colorful family homes, premieres on HGTV Oct. 5. There are six episodes, which stream on Discovery Plus the same day they run on linear TV.

The docuseries “will follow the duo to meetings with their clients where they hear family stories and help decide which sentimental possessions to keep, repurpose or donate,” said HGTV. “Once rooms and items are sorted, Nate and Jeremiah will renovate the house into an expressly personal and beautiful home for everyone.”

“We believe in telling people's stories through their homes," said Berkus. "We help figure out what matters most to them because filling a home with things that have meaning is the most important element of design."

The premiere episode sees the pair venture to Queens, New York to help two sisters keep the memories of their childhood home alive while also giving the mid-century property an open floor plan, a fresh color palette and contemporary design.

"In the end, we deliver homes that feel exactly like the people who live in them," said Brent.

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.