Ty Pennington Hosts ‘Rock the Block’ on HGTV

Season two of home renovation competition series Rock the Block starts on HGTV March 8. Ty Pennington hosts, after Drew Scott hosted the first season. Episodes will also stream on Discovery Plus.

The season features teams of two aiming to maximize the value of identical suburban properties with $225,000 to spend and six weeks to pull it off. The contestants include Mike Holmes (Holmes on Homes), Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House), David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home) and Tiffany Brooks ($50K Three Ways).

“This season of Rock the Block brought together some of the best designers and renovators in the business, and each unleashed their unique skills, experience and creativity,” said Betsy Ayala, senior VP, programming and development, HGTV. “Everyone was determined to deliver the best ideas and most innovative designs. “Each competitor left it all on the floor and that created the perfect milieu for an inspiring, fun, yet no-holds-barred competition.”

Pennington previously hosted Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. He told B+C that design shows often leave the “chaos” on the cutting-room floor. Not so much on this one. “On Rock the Block, you see the good, the bad, the ugly,” Pennington said.