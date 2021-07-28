HGTV Greenlights New Season of ‘Good Bones’ Series

HGTV has commissioned an additional 13 episodes of its original series Good Bones to debut in 2022, the network said.

The series follows Mina Starsiak Hawk, a real estate agent and mother of two, and her mom, Karen E Laine, a lawyer, as they buy dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis, said the network. The pair will demolish the houses down to the studs and renovate them into dazzling family homes—all while offering a glimpse into their personal lives,” said HGTV.

“The great thing about signing off on a mid-season pick up is that we know we’ve got a good thing, a proven performer,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV in a statement. “Mina and Karen have captivating personal lives, but they are also incredibly talented and creative when it comes to renovation and the camera loves them. It’s no wonder they continue to attract new fans season after season.”

The seventh-season renewal comes as the Good Bones spinoff series Good Bones: Risky Business is set to debut on Discovery Plus in summer 2022. The series stars Mina hawk as shoe goes solo to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square.