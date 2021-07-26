‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Gets Third Season on HGTV

HGTV has picked up 16 episodes of Fixer to Fabulous, which has Dave and Jenny Marrs overhauling historic homes in Arkansas, for a third season. The new season is scheduled to debut in the fall.

“It’s been great to see Dave and Jenny’s trajectory on HGTV in just two short seasons," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Their authenticity, love of family, service to others and passion for home renovations are just a few ways that they connect with our audience.”

Dave and Jenny are husband and wife. They are raising five young children and managing a farm in addition to renovating houses. Jenny is what HGTV calls “the creative influence” and Dave is the construction wiz.

Season two attracted more than 35 million viewers, according to HGTV.

Discovery Plus will stream the spinoff series Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn in early 2022. There will be four episodes showing the Marrs duo as they transform an 1880s home into a functioning vacation rental. Discovery Plus calls it “a complete gut job.”

“HGTV has a tremendous track record building fandom for its talent and this Fixer to Fabulous spinoff series is right in line with our Discovery Plus streaming strategy of giving fans even more access to what they love," said Lisa Holme, group senior VP, content and commercial strategy, Discovery, Inc.