HGTV Orders New Episodes of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

HGTV has ordered 13 additional episodes of its original series Fixer to Fabulous, the network said Thursday.

The network has added 13 new episodes of the series, which stars renovation and design experts Dave and Jenny Marrrs. The series drew more than 17.9 million viewers in its first season, according to HGTV officials.

The new season of Fixer to Fabulous will spotlight the husband-wife duo as they overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas, all while raising five young children and managing their family farm. The new season is scheduled to premiere in fall 2020, said network officials.