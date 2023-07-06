‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ From David E. Kelley, Starts Season 2 on Netflix

Season two of The Lincoln Lawyer, about a lawyer who runs his business out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, is on Netflix July 6. David E. Kelley created the series and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays idealistic lawyer Mickey Haller.

There are 10 episodes.

Michael Connelly authored the Lincoln Lawyer book franchise, with the first book, The Lincoln Lawyer, out in 2005. Season two of the series is based on the fourth book in the series, The Fifth Witness.

Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson are in the cast with Garcia-Rulfo. Campbell and Newton portray Mickey’s ex-wives.

A+E Studios produces the show. Ted Humphrey developed the project for television. He’s the co-showrunner with Dailyn Rodriguez. Both are executive producers, with Kelley, Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson.

Matthew McConaughey played Mickey in the 2011 Lincoln Lawyer movie, which Brad Furman directed. Netflix’s marketing platform, Tudum, said the series explores a different side of the character, “one that’s more closely tied to his Latinx roots from the original novel.” Mickey was born in Los Angeles and spent part of his life in Mexico.

Garcia-Rulfo’s film credits include The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express and 6 Underground, and his TV work includes From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and Goliath.

Five episodes are out July 6 and five more come out August 3.

A review at Collider said season one “struggled to find a narrative rhythm in what was soon revealed to be a whimper of a story,” and found similar issues in season two. “While there are some improvements to this first part of The Lincoln Lawyer’s second season and some occasionally interesting wrinkles, this six-episode chunk still finds itself dogged by many of the same problems from before,” the review said.

Kelley’s credits include Big Little Lies, Big Sky and Boston Public.