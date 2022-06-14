‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed at Netflix

Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for season two, which will have 10 episodes. It will be based on the fourth book in the series by Michael Connelly, titled The Fifth Witness. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller. Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy) and Angus Sampson (Cisco) are returning as well.

Dailyn Rodriguez joins the series as co-showrunner and executive producer. Ted Humphrey, who developed The Lincoln Lawyer alongside creator David E. Kelley, returns as co-showrunner/executive producer.

The show premiered May 13. It’s about lawyer Mickey Haller, who runs his law practice out of his Lincoln automobile. Season one was based on the Connelly novel The Brass Verdict.

Kelley, Humphrey, Connelly and Rodriguez executive produce with Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. A+E Studios produces the show. ■