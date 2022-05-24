'The Lincoln Lawyer' Makes It's Case for No. 1 - Netflix Global Top 10
By Daniel Frankel published
Netflix's series adaptation of the Michael Connelly best-seller captures over 108 million streaming hours from May 16-22
Netflix's original series adaptation of the Michael Connelly best-seller The Lincoln Lawyer captured more than 108 million hours of streaming on the streaming provider's global platform from May 16-22, making it the week's most watched show in subscription streaming.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in the lead role of the David E. Kelly-produced series, alongside Neve Campbell. It comes 11 years after Matthew McConaughey starred in Lionsgate's film version of the book, which chronicles an idealistic barrister who does his business out of his Lincoln Town Car.
The Lincoln Lawyer usurped the final stanza of Ozark, which had led Netflix's English-language series rankings for the previous four weeks.
The only other program to make a dent last week was comedy film Senior Year, which stars Rebel Wilson as a 37-year-old longterm coma survivor looking to recapture her final months of high-school cheerleading glory.
Senior Year captured just over 62.4 million streaming hours last week.
Netflix publishes ratings data weekly, two days after the conclusion of the week being measured, with audience tallies including viewership across platforms.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.