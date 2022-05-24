'The Lincoln Lawyer' Makes It's Case for No. 1 - Netflix Global Top 10

Netflix's original series adaptation of the Michael Connelly best-seller The Lincoln Lawyer captured more than 108 million hours of streaming on the streaming provider's global platform from May 16-22, making it the week's most watched show in subscription streaming.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in the lead role of the David E. Kelly-produced series, alongside Neve Campbell. It comes 11 years after Matthew McConaughey starred in Lionsgate's film version of the book, which chronicles an idealistic barrister who does his business out of his Lincoln Town Car.

The Lincoln Lawyer usurped the final stanza of Ozark, which had led Netflix's English-language series rankings for the previous four weeks.

The only other program to make a dent last week was comedy film Senior Year, which stars Rebel Wilson as a 37-year-old longterm coma survivor looking to recapture her final months of high-school cheerleading glory.

Senior Year captured just over 62.4 million streaming hours last week.

Netflix publishes ratings data weekly, two days after the conclusion of the week being measured, with audience tallies including viewership across platforms.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)