‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season Two Pilot Available Early on Showtime Platforms

Showtime will offer the first episode of The L Word: Generation Q season two on streaming and on demand for subscribers Friday Aug. 6, before the season premieres Aug. 8. Each episode of the new season will be available on Fridays to stream on demand.

The first five episodes will air Sunday nights on Showtime, and the final five air Monday nights. The season concludes Oct. 11.

Generation Q is based on the drama The L Word. It follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi) and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A.

Season two is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, along with creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson and original series stars Beals, Moennig and Hailey.

Guest stars include Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne and Vanessa Williams.