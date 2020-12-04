Showtime Offers Season Premieres of ‘Shameless’ and ‘Your Honor’ for Free

Showtime will release the season premieres of comedy Shameless and limited series Your Honor as part of a batch of episodes available for subscribers and non-subscribers alike. The network has shared over 60 hours of original content for free sampling, including full seasons of The L Word: Generation Q, City on a Hill, The Affair, Ray Donovan and Love Fraud.

The premieres of Shameless and Your Honor are shared for free Dec. 6, the same day the shows debut on Showtime. It is the 11th and final season of Shameless, starring William H. Macy, and the debut of Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston.

Related: Showtime Sets Up Free Channel on Pluto TV

Also available for all to consume are episodes of Murder in the Bayou, The Reagans, Moonbase 8 and Desus & Mero, among other series.

All free content is available on YouTube and Sho.com, among other platforms, until Jan. 11.