‘The Hill’ Political Program Premieres on NewsNation April 24

Weekday political program The Hill premieres on NewsNation Monday, April 24. The hour-long show, airing 5 p.m. ET, will be moderated by Leland Vittert. Rob Yarin executive produces.

Vittert will continue to anchor On Balance with Leland Vittert weeknights at 7 p.m. ET. The show is moving to Washington, DC.

NewsNation is part of Nexstar. Nexstar acquired newspaper The Hill for $130 million in 2021.

“As the nation awaits another presidential election, we are incredibly proud to debut a new program that will spotlight the top news headlines coming out of Washington,” said Cherie Grzech, NewsNation VP of news and managing editor. “Engaging in powerful discussions with top politicians, thought leaders, and policy makers, will enable us to inform and educate our viewers about the key issues that impact communities across America.”

The Hill will feature a guest who will sit alongside four rotating panelists: NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt, senior political contributor George Will, former Obama aide Johanna Maska and Niall Stanage, associate editor of TheHill.com.

Vittert joined NewsNation in May 2021 as an anchor and correspondent. Yarin joins NewsNation from Cox Media Group, where he led the Washington News Bureau and managed the group’s digital content strategy. Yarin was executive producer of NBC’s Sunday program Meet the Press from 2013-2015. Earlier in his career, he worked as exec producer on CNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews. ■