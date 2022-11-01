Chris Cuomo, Leland Vittert To Lead NewsNation Election Coverage
Live from Chicago, it’s Tuesday night
NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group’s cable news channel, said its election coverage next Tuesday will be co-hosted by Chris Cuomo and Leland Vittert.
NewsNation’s election coverage will emanate from its headquarters in Chicago.
To get up-to-date election results and calls of races, NewsNation will be working with Decision Desk HQ. Decision Desk HQ’s head of data science, Scott Tranter, will appear in the Chicago studio, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how it operates.
Also playing roles in NewsNation’s election-night coverage will be Niall Stange, associate editor of The Hill (acquired by Nexstar last year); NewsNation Washington bureau chief Mike Viqueira; national correspondent Keleigh Beeson; correspondent Tom Dempsey; and analysts Chris Stirewalt and George Will.
“We are excited to bring viewers the most comprehensive coverage of election night anywhere, as our team anchors the newscast from the heartland of America,” Michael Corn, president of news at NewsNation, said. “After providing exclusive national coverage of candidate debates in Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania, NewsNation is preparing to deliver election-night results with a level of transparency and detail never before seen on TV.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.