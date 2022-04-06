‘The Hardy Boys’ Back on Hulu

Season two of The Hardy Boys is on Hulu April 6. Rohan Campbell plays Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot portrays Joe Hardy. There are ten episodes.

When a classmate mysteriously disappears, brothers Frank and Joe get back into detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed a year before is still in play, they stumble on a far more sinister plot than a missing persons case.

Anthony Lemke and Bea Santos are also in the cast.

The show premiered late in 2020 and had Frank and Joe move to their parents’ hometown after the death of their mother. They learn their father, a detective played by James Tupper, has taken on a secret investigation, and they fancy one as well.

“The vibe of the ‘80s is really cool to me,” Elliot told B+C when the series premiered. “Stranger Things, the Walkman, old-style walkie-talkies--there’s a cool, adventurous kind of vibe to the ‘80s.”

The Hardy Boys books date back to the ‘20s. There have been various TV series, including one on ABC in the late ‘70s, The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, that had Parker Stevenson and Shaun Cassidy playing the brothers. ■