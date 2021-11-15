‘The Great British Bake Off’ Renewed at Channel 4

The U.K.’s Channel 4 has renewed The Great British Bake Off for three more seasons. Produced by Love Productions, the competition series features contestants from all corners of the United Kingdom, showcasing their baking skills.

The deal also includes Love Productions spinoffs Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Junior Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer and The Great Pottery Throw Down.

“We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 for another three years,” said Richard McKerrow, CEO of Love Productions. “Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.”

The series, with the title The Great British Baking Show, appears on Netflix and PBS in the U.S. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are judges and Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are presenters.