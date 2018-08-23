Netflix Bets Big on ‘Great British Baking Show’

Netflix has acquired the first window rights to The Great British Baking Show in the U.S. They are U.K. seasons 8-10. Love Productions produces the show.

The U.K.’s season eight starts on Netflix Aug. 31, with 10 episodes. U.K. season nine starts on Netflix later this year, and season 10 in fall 2019.

The show depicts amateur bakers competing with the desserts they have concocted. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are the judges and Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are the presenters.

Executive producers are Anna Beattie and Richard McKerrow. TheGreat British Baking Show airs on Channel 4 in the U.K.

Netflix already streams U.K. seasons 4-7. It will offer December holiday specials in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The streaming platform will also offer what Netflix calls “an extra collection” called The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings, from U.K. season three, later this year.