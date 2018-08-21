Norm Macdonald Talk Show Debuts on Netflix Sept. 14

Norm Macdonald Has a Show, featuring comedian Macdonald in the title role, premieres on Netflix Sept. 14. Macdonald’s guests will include Drew Barrymore, David Spade, Judge Judy Sheindlin, David Letterman, Jane Fonda, Chevy Chase, M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Keaton and Lorne Michaels.

Netflix has signed on for ten episodes, all which launch Sept. 14.

Adam Eget will be Macdonald’s sidekick.

Macdonald and Lori Jo Hoekstra are co-showrunners and executive producers. Other exec producers are K.P. Anderson and Daniel Kellison.

David Letterman is listed as a location scout.

Macdonald was on Saturday Night Live from 1993 to 1998, and anchored Weekend Update.

The show is filmed at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles. Macdonald’s Anchor Spud Productions produces, along with Pygmy Wolf Productions in association with Lionsgate Television.