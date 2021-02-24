PBS 'My Grandparents' War' to Debut April 4

PBS announced its newest four part World War II docu-series, My Grandparents' War. Four British actors, Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown and the Harry Potter series), Mark Rylance (Dunkirk, Bridge of Spies, Masterpiece: Wolf Hall), Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour, The English Patient) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, The Great Gatsby) will dive into their families' pasts and travel to the historic locations from the war.

Actress Carey Mulligan in the Welsh Valleys where her grandparents lived all their lives. (Image credit: Courtesy of Wild Pictures)

In each episode, the actors will discover "remarkable stories of bravery amid the most harrowing circumstances, uncovering the life and death decisions their grandparents were forced to make. The series examines universal themes of love, courage, and self-sacrifice...," PBS said in a release.

“We’re honored to share these moving stories of bravery, sacrifice and family history through Helena, Mark, Kristin and Carey’s personal journeys of discovery,” said Lesley Norman, executive producer for WNET.

My Grandparents’ War is a production of Wild Pictures for Channel 4 Television and is produced in association with Taphae Productions Limited, in association with THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET. The series is directed by Francis Hanly, Leo Burley, Laura Nash and Christopher Walker. Series producer is Leo Burley. Executive producers are Tom Anstiss and Paul Hamann. For Thirteen, Lesley Norman is executive producer and Stephen Segaller is executive-in-charge.