The CW Shares Premieres For Summer Shows

The CW has revealed summer premiere dates, with Canadian procedural drama Coroner, with Serinda Swan playing a widowed coroner in Toronto, starting season four June 2. Also beginning season four is sci fi drama Roswell, New Mexico, about a teen girl who falls for an alien, on June 6, followed by season four of In the Dark, with Perry Mattfeld playing Murphy, a blind woman battling alcohol and other issues.

Supernatural comedy Wellington Paranormal, about police chasing down ghosts in New Zealand, begins season three June 22.

Season two of thriller Devils, an Italian/French production starring Patrick Dempsey, is on June 30, and unsolved mysteries series Mysteries Decoded begins July 6.

The CW previously announced that Tom Swift, about an inventor with boundless wealth and charm, begins May 31. ■