The CW Shares Premieres For Summer Shows
By Michael Malone published
‘Coroner’ starts season four June 2
The CW has revealed summer premiere dates, with Canadian procedural drama Coroner, with Serinda Swan playing a widowed coroner in Toronto, starting season four June 2. Also beginning season four is sci fi drama Roswell, New Mexico, about a teen girl who falls for an alien, on June 6, followed by season four of In the Dark, with Perry Mattfeld playing Murphy, a blind woman battling alcohol and other issues.
Supernatural comedy Wellington Paranormal, about police chasing down ghosts in New Zealand, begins season three June 22.
Season two of thriller Devils, an Italian/French production starring Patrick Dempsey, is on June 30, and unsolved mysteries series Mysteries Decoded begins July 6.
The CW previously announced that Tom Swift, about an inventor with boundless wealth and charm, begins May 31. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.