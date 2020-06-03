The CW Lands Patrick Dempsey Thriller ‘Devils’

The CW has acquired thriller Devils, starring Patrick Dempsey, and will premiere the drama in the fall. An Italian/French production, Devils slides into the Wednesday 8 p.m. ET/PT slot, followed by investigative drama Coroner.

Devils follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), the ruthless head of trading at investment bank NYL, and his mentor, CEO Dominic Morgan (Dempsey). After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself a prime suspect in a murder investigation.

Dempsey starred in Grey’s Anatomy.

The series, based on the novel I Diavoli, also stars Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby and Paul Chowdhry.

The CW will launch its new season in January 2021, while fall will have a mix of original and acquired programming.

British comedy Dead Pixels now debuts this summer instead of fall. Two Sentence Horror Stories shifts to Sundays in the fall and Masters of Illusion, scheduled for Fridays this summer, remains in the same slot for fall. World’s Funniest Animals moves to 9 p.m. Fridays.

Devils is produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS. Created by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Daniele Cesarano, Barbara Petronio and Ezio Abbate, the series is executive produced by Luca Bernabei, Matilde Bernabei, Daniele Passani, Nick Hurran, Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, Ben Harris, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker, and Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai for Sky.

Devils is produced by Luca Bernabei and directed by Nick Hurran and Jan Maria Michelini.