‘Tom Swift’ Premieres on The CW May 31

Drama Tom Swift debuts on The CW May 31. Tian Richards portrays Swift, a wealthy inventor who was introduced in season two of Nancy Drew.

“As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with–a man with the world in the palm of his hand,” goes the CW description. “But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. Tackling this treacherous pursuit armed with his vast intellect, his roguish wit and an endless supply of designer sneakers, he will also rely on his closest companions: his best friend Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps Tom grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary; his bodyguard Isaac (Marquise Vilsón), whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom; and his AI, Barclay (voiced by LeVar Burton), whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom’s life.”

April Parker Jones and Albert Mwangi are also in the cast.

The series is inspired by the book series from Stratemeyer Syndicate, which also publishes the Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys books.

Tom Swift is produced by CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire. Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson created the show. They executive produce with Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Lis Rowinski. ■