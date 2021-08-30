The CW Goes Straight to Series With ‘Tom Swift’

Tom Swift has been given a straight-to-series order for the 2021-2022 season. Tian Richards played the character in an episode of Nancy Drew on The CW this past season.

The drama follows the serialized adventures of a Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the disappearance of his father. Swift takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his moneyed lifestyle, while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group intent on stopping him.

“Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved,” according to The CW.

Tom Swift is co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson, who executive produce with Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Lis Rowinski.

CBS Studios produces the show in association with Fake Empire.

The Tom Swift character dates back to a series of novels that was hatched in 1910.