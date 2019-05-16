The CW Puts ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Supergirl’ on Sundays

The CW presents its fall schedule at the City Center in New York May 16, introducing three shows: Batwoman, Nancy Drew and Katy Keene. Batwoman, from Greg Berlanti, will air on Sundays before Supergirl.

Mondays feature All American and Black Lightning. Tuesdays are The Flash and Arrow.

Wednesdays offer Riverdale and Nancy Drew and Thursdays have Supernatural and Legacies. Fridays feature Charmed and Dynasty.

“The CW heads into next season riding a wave of creative momentum and expansion, with more original programming all year round, and a new fall lineup boasting scripted series in every single time period across our six-night schedule,” said Mark Pedowitz, president of the network. “We have 14 returning series for next year and adding to that three exciting new shows, including our newest superhero, the thrilling Batwoman, the mystery and suspense of Nancy Drew and the aspirational Katy Keene, based on the Archie Comics characters.”

The Jonas Brothers perform at The CW’s upfront.

Batwoman has Ruby Rose playing the title character.

Katy Keene, a Riverdale spinoff, will premiere in the midseason, along with DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico and The 100.

The CW’s fall season starts in October.

“As the original multiplatform network, combining our linear broadcast and our best in class ad-supported digital services with our ability to harness social like no one else, The CW’s distinct brand and programming strategy perfectly positions this network to grow and thrive in the current media landscape,” said Pedowitz.

Batwoman is set in a Gotham City in deep despair. Batman has disappeared and crime is rampant. But Batwoman is on the case. The show comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter. David Nutter and Marcos Siega executive produced the pilot.

Nancy Drew is about a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. When a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect. Kennedy McMann plays Nancy.

Executive produced by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Lis Rowinski, Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.

Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, Katy Keene is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.