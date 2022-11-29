The CW Announces Midseason Premieres
'Walker' picks up again January 12, 'All American' on January 23
The CW has announced the dates for its midseason premieres, including drama Walker continuing season three January 12, followed by Walker Independence, and Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars restarts January 14. Criss Angel leads into the midseason return of World’s Funniest Animals.
The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards happens live January 15 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Season nine of Penn & Teller: Fool Us continues Friday, January 20, followed by new episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Season five of All American resumes Monday, January 23, and the midseason premiere of All American: Homecoming follows.
The Winchesters returns January 24 and Kung Fu resumes February 8.
Masters of Illusion, with Dean Cain hosting, starts season nine Saturday, February 11. ■
