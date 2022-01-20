The CW Renews ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, ‘Masters of Illusion’, ‘World’s Funniest Animals’

The CW has renewed Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and World’s Funniest Animals for next season.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us will hit season nine. The competition series celebrates magic and is hosted by Alyson Hannigan. Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, Andrew Golder and Lincoln Hiatt executive produce Fool Us.

Dean Cain hosts Masters of Illusion, which will be back for season nine. The series showcases “great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large scale illusions,” according to The CW. David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin and Al Schwartz executive produce.

World’s Funniest Animals comes back for season three. Elizabeth Stanton hosts the animals-caught-on-video show. David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie executive produce. ■