The CW Renews ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’
Magicians’ competition show in seventh season, and CW orders more ‘World’s Funniest Animals’
The CW has renewed magic competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us and animal videos show World’s Funniest Animals. The second half of the seventh season of Penn & Teller will premiere January 8. The start of the second season of World’s Funniest Animals will be announced later.
Alyson Hannigan hosts Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which sees magicians perform tricks and try to fool magic duo Penn & Teller. The show is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder, in association with 1/17 Productions and September Films.
Elizabeth Stanton hosts World’s Funniest Animals, which sees her and a celeb guest panel watch and comment on clips of animals doing zany things.
Associated Television International produces World’s Funniest Animals and David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie executive produce.
