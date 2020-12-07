The CW Renews ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’

The CW has renewed magic competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us and animal videos show World’s Funniest Animals. The second half of the seventh season of Penn & Teller will premiere January 8. The start of the second season of World’s Funniest Animals will be announced later.

Alyson Hannigan hosts Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which sees magicians perform tricks and try to fool magic duo Penn & Teller. The show is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden and Andrew Golder, in association with 1/17 Productions and September Films.

Elizabeth Stanton hosts World’s Funniest Animals, which sees her and a celeb guest panel watch and comment on clips of animals doing zany things.

Associated Television International produces World’s Funniest Animals and David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie executive produce.