The CW Shares Fall Debut Dates

The CW has shared its fall premiere dates, which includes Inside The NFL back on Friday, August 30, with Ryan Clark hosting. The new season also offers the debut of game shows Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit, and return of drama Superman & Lois for its final season.

College football starts on the network with a Pac-12 doubleheader on Saturday, August 31. The Portland State Vikings play the Washington State Cougars, before the Idaho State Bengals take on the Oregon State Beavers.

Season four of the Jesus Christ drama The Chosen debuts Sunday, September 1.

Season 13 of Whose Line Is It Anyway? kicks off Friday, September 6.

The NASCAR Infinity Series makes its CW debut with a live race from Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 20.

WWE NXT starts on the CW Tuesday, October 1, showcasing the next generation of WWE Superstars.

Drama Sullivan’s Crossing starts season two Wednesday, October 2. Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray are in the cast. New drama Joan debuts that same night. Sophie Turner plays a notorious jewel thief.

Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit are on Monday, October 7. Raven-Symoné hosts Scrabble and LeVar Burton hosts Trivial Pursuit.

The final season of Superman & Lois premieres Thursday, October 17. It is a two-hour episode.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter debuts Thursday, October 24.

Comedy Children Ruin Everything starts season four Wednesday, November 13.