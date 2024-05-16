The CW Its Shares 2024-2025 Lineup

LeVar Burton will host the new game show Trivial Pursuit on The CW, while Raven-Symoné will host Scrabble.

The CW shared its 2024-2025 schedule, which goes seven nights a week and has rookie gamers Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble on Mondays. Burton has been in Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Symoné has been in Raven's Home and That's So Raven.

Tuesdays have WWE NXT.

Wednesdays offers season two of drama Sullivan’s Crossing and new limited series Joan, with Sophie Turner as a notorious jewel thief.

Thursdays have the final season of Superman & Lois and The Librarians: The Next Chapter. The Next Chapter has Callum McGowan as a Librarian from the past who time traveled to the present, and is stuck.

Fridays have season 13 of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Inside the NFL, with Ryan Clark hosting.

Sports are on for Saturdays, including ACC and PAC-12 football and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sundays are movie nights, including I Am documentaries.

“The fall 2024 season is another leap forward in the bold transformation of The CW Network, as we continue building a media brand with broadcast at its core,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW. “The CW is currently enjoying three consecutive quarters of growth and we are looking forward to a fall schedule that is stronger than ever, starting with a brand-new game night featuring Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble — two games families have enjoyed for decades and hosted by fan favorites LeVar Burton and Raven-Symoné. We have new seasons of returning hit scripted series Sullivan’s Crossing and Superman & Lois, whose final season is weekly can’t-miss event television. Our scripted lineup continues to grow with Joan, starring the brilliant Sophie Turner, and The Librarians: The Next Chapter.”

The midseason will have the drama Good Cop/Bad Cop, with Leighton Meester, and the David Thewlis drama Sherlock & Daughter.

Dramas Walker and All American do not appear on the schedule.

Schwartz added, “We’ll also have more live sports than ever before with the addition of WWE NXT, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Pac-12 football alongside second seasons of LIV Golf, Inside the NFL, ACC football and ACC basketball. Anchored by 500 hours of sports in 2025, we continue to get bigger and broader while reaching and growing our audience across broadcast, streaming and local.”