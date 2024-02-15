The CW Picks Up Drama ‘Sherlock & Daughter’ and Game Shows Based on Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble (TCA)

The CW has picked up the drama Sherlock & Daughter, with David Thewlis as the legendary detective. The network also ordered game shows based on Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble.

The CW is presenting its shows at the TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, February 15.

“The CW continues to expand its original programming lineup with quality scripted and unscripted series, based on IP that everyone knows, that encourage co-viewing across generations of fans,” The CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said. “Sherlock & Daughter brings Cannes Film Festival Best Actor award winner and SAG, Golden Globe and Emmy nominated David Thewlis to the network as the renowned detective Sherlock Holmes. The entire cast and creative team have done a magnificent job putting a new twist on the classic character. And because we also need things only a Sherlock can solve, we are looking forward to welcoming two great game shows to The CW in Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, which will bring primetime game night to the whole family.”

Sherlock & Daughter puts Sherlock Holmes out of his comfort zone, unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. Enter young American Amelia (Blu Hunt). After her mother’s murder, she learns her missing father may be the famed detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, solve her mother’s murder, and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock’s daughter.

Dougray Scott plays Sherlock’s nemesis Moriarty. Thewlis played Varga in season three of Fargo and is in the Big Mouth voice cast.

From Starlings Television Distribution, Albion Television and StoryFirst, Sherlock & Daughter is led by showrunner and executive producer James Duff and is created, written and executive produced by Brendan Foley.

Trivial Pursuit takes place on a giant version of the game board, as contestants battle over a range of question categories to win wedges and beat each other to the center. The victor goes against the clock to win the jackpot.

The show is produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW and Lionsgate Alternative Television. Gabriel Marano, John De Mol, Matt Walton and Matt Pritchard, and David Garfinkle are executive producers.

Scrabble sees wordsmiths add words to a giant Scrabble board in the center of the set, and win points. The show is produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW, Mattel Television Studios and Lionsgate Alternative Television. Gabriel Marano, David Garfinkle and Michelle Mendelovitz are executive producers.