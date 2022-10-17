The CW Rolls Out Holiday Programming Plans

‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’

The CW has shared its holiday programming plans, with the festivities beginning November 20 with movie A Waltons Thanksgiving, and continuing November 25 with Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer. Grandma, about a grandmother who goes missing on Christmas Eve, also airs December 14 and 23.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now? is also on November 25 and documentary Silent Night – A Song For the World airs November 26.

Rock documentary Freddie Mercury: The Final Act airs December 1 and last year’s Waltons movie, The Waltons’ Homecoming, is on December 5. Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022 airs December 7 and Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us is on December 9. Alyson Hannigan hosts the latter.

Dogs of the Year 2022 is on December 12, with Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight hosting. Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2022, hosted by Dean Cain, is on December 14. Christmas Around the USA, hosted by Cain and Laura McKenzie, premieres December 15.

The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade airs December 16 and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 is on December 17.

World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas is on December 19, with Elizabeth Stanton hosting. Beebo Saves Christmas premieres December 21, with Chris Kattan voicing Sprinkles.

On December 26, it’s 25th Annual Family Film Awards, hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie. Cain, McKenzie, Stanton and Montel Williams host Ocean Emergency: Currents of Hope, an environmental documentary, that’s on December 27.

On December 29, Popstar’s Best of 2022, hosted by Stanton, is on.

iHeartRadio Music Festival airs December 30 and 31.

Nexstar acquired The CW earlier this month. ■