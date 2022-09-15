‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ on The CW Nov. 20

A Waltons Thanksgiving will air on The CW Sunday, November 20. The made-for-television movie is a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired last November.

A Waltons Thanksgiving reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. The annual Harvest Festival Fair is going on. John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia (Bellamy Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed.

The Waltons began with the 1971 movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story. The Waltons TV series, created by Earl Hamner, was on CBS for nine seasons.

Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton, plays adult John Boy in the movie, who is the narrator.

Magnolia Hill Productions produced the movie in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Sam Haskell executive produces, Jim Strain is writer and co-executive producer, Hudson Hickman is co-executive producer, and Billy Levin and Bobby Kelly are producers. Joe Lazarov is director/co-executive producer and Tena Clark is the composer.

Haskell said at a press event last year, “Putting faith and family and hope and joy front and center is something this world needs right now. I believe The Waltons’ Homecoming will bring that to families. This is the kind of programming that brings the entire family together.” ■