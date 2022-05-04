‘The Waltons’ Returns to The CW With Another Holiday Movie

The CW will air the original holiday movie The Waltons’ Thanksgiving in the fourth quarter. The network aired The Waltons’ Homecoming last year.

The Waltons began with a Christmas movie in 1971, and lasted for nine seasons on CBS.

In the new movie, the family eagerly prepares for the Harvest Festival Fair on Walton Mountain. Carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests happen at the fair every year, but at this year’s event, a young boy arrives that will dramatically change the Waltons’ lives in a variety of ways.

Bellamy Young plays Olivia, Logan Shroyer is John Boy, Teddy Sears plays John Sr. and Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy, narrates.

The movie is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Earl Hamner, Jr. created The Waltons.

Sam Haskell, executive producer, said of last year’s movie, “Putting faith and family and hope and joy front and center is something this world needs right now. I believe The Waltons’ Homecoming will bring that to families. This is the kind of programming that brings the entire family together.” ■