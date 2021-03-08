The CW Orders U.S. Versions of ‘Would I Lie to You?’ and ‘Killer Camp’

The CW has ordered U.S. versions of British comedy panel series Would I Lie to You? and Britain’s satirical whodunnit reality competition show Killer Camp. To introduce U.S. viewers to Would I Lie to You?, The CW acquired two existing seasons.

Premiere dates will be announced later.

Rob Brydon hosts Would I Lie to You?, which The CW said “elevates the art of lying.” Lee Mack and David Mitchell are team captains joined by celebrity guests who weave elaborate tales that may or may not be true.

Also Read: ‘Supergirl’ Final Season on The CW March 30

Peter Holmes created the show and executive produces with Rachel Ablett and Ruth Phillips. Zeppotron produces. Truly Original is producing the version for The CW. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer and Aasif Mandvi executive produce.

The CW aired the British version of Killer Camp last summer. The U.S. version will see a mix of 13 unlucky campers navigate through deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the “killer” among them for a cash prize. Counselor Bobby (comedian Bobby Mair) hosts.

Also Read: ‘Superman & Lois’ Renewed by The CW

Executive produced by Karen Smith, Steph Harris and Ben Wilson, Killer Camp is produced by Tuesday’s Child Television and distributed by Keshet International.