The CW Orders More ‘Wild Cards’

The CW has renewed drama Wild Cards for a second season. Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti are in the cast. There will be 13 episodes.

The show is a partnership between The CW and Canada’s CBC. Season two runs next year.

“We are thrilled to order a second season of The CW’s breakout series Wild Cards,” said Liz Wise Lyall, head of scripted programming, The CW. “Wild Cards has clearly captured the imagination of our viewers thanks to exhilarating storytelling and the crackling chemistry between Vanessa and Giacomo. We are confident Wild Cards is the kind of smart and sexy blue-sky drama that could continually build its audience for years.”

Wild Cards is a procedural with a comedic twist, according to The CW, following a by-the-book cop (Gianniotti) and a clever con woman (Morgan). As partners, each uses their unique skills to solve crimes.

From Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures and Piller/Segan in association with The CW for commissioning broadcaster CBC in Canada, the show is created by Michael Konyves. Executive producers include Konyves, pilot director James Genn, Shawn Piller, Lloyd Segan, and writers Alexandra Zarowny and James Thorpe.

“We are excited to team up with The CW again on Wild Cards to build on the first season, which captivated audiences on both sides of the border,” said Sally Catto, general manager, entertainment, factual and sports, CBC. “CBC is committed to showcasing Canadian talent and storytelling on an international stage, and our work with partners like The CW helps to amplify these efforts. We're looking forward to the new season and can't wait for audiences to dive back into the thrilling world of Wild Cards.”

The CW shared its 2024-2025 programming plans last week.