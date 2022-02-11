The CW Grabs ‘Freddie Mercury: The Final Act’

The CW has acquired Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, and will premiere the documentary, about the Queen singer’s farewell concert, April 20. BBC Studios produced the film, which tells the story “of how the legendary Queen frontman's friends mounted an epic tribute concert in his honor to raise awareness and fight shame around HIV/AIDS.”

Mercury died as a result of AIDS in 1991. Following his death, Queen staged the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium.

The Final Act features interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, among other rock stars, and offers extensive footage from the concert and behind-the-scenes rehearsals, including performances by Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie, Annie Lennox and more.

A Rogan Productions film for BBC, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is directed by James Rogan and produced by Dan Hall. ■